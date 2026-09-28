Towson University on lockdown after shooting at Cardiff Hall apartments

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University remains under a campus-wide shelter-in-place order Sunday night following a shooting at Cardiff Hall apartments along York Road, according to the Towson University Police Department.

The shooting happened at Cardiff Hall, an apartment complex across from campus along York Road. Police are actively searching for suspects, with additional police activity reported near Osler Drive in connection with the shooting.

#BCoPD is currently on the scene of a shooting in the 8000 block of York Rd. A male subject has been transported to an area hospital. We ask that you avoid the immediate area as officers work to safely resolve this incident. Once we have more information it will be provided. pic.twitter.com/6qGsQIlQSE — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 28, 2026

Baltimore County Police, who are also responding to the scene, said one man was transported to an area hospital. His condition has not been released.

"We ask that you avoid the immediate area as officers work to safely resolve this incident," officials with the police department said.

Everyone on campus is directed to avoid the area, close windows and doors, and report any suspicious activity to police, university officials said.

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