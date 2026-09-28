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Towson University on lockdown after shooting at Cardiff Hall apartments

A shooting at Cardiff Hall apartments along York Road has prompted a campus-wide shelter in place order at Towson University. Police are searching for suspects.
Towson University on lockdown after shooting at Cardiff Hall apartments
Towson University on lockdown after shooting at Cardiff Hall apartments
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TOWSON, Md. — Towson University remains under a campus-wide shelter-in-place order Sunday night following a shooting at Cardiff Hall apartments along York Road, according to the Towson University Police Department.

The shooting happened at Cardiff Hall, an apartment complex across from campus along York Road. Police are actively searching for suspects, with additional police activity reported near Osler Drive in connection with the shooting.

Baltimore County Police, who are also responding to the scene, said one man was transported to an area hospital. His condition has not been released.

"We ask that you avoid the immediate area as officers work to safely resolve this incident," officials with the police department said.

Everyone on campus is directed to avoid the area, close windows and doors, and report any suspicious activity to police, university officials said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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