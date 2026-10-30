Howard County officer won't face charges after pursuit ends in deadly Jessup crash

A Howard County police officer will not face criminal charges after a September pursuit in Jessup ended in a crash that killed a 20-year-old Baltimore man.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that its Independent Investigations Division found PFC Amir Parker did not commit a crime under Maryland law in connection with the Sept. 6 crash. The investigation concluded Oct. 20.

The crash killed Anthony Bowers Jr., who was a passenger in an Infiniti carrying three people. Two other occupants were injured.

Investigators say the incident began around 2 a.m. when the Infiniti struck Parker’s unmarked Ford F-150 in a parking lot in the 7100 block of Montevideo Road in Howard County. The driver briefly stopped before taking off. Parker notified dispatch and received permission from a supervisor to pursue the car.

Parker activated his lights and sirens and followed the Infiniti for about a mile along Montevideo Road. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the pursuit lasted roughly one minute and Parker’s vehicle reached speeds of about 80 mph. Investigators said he maintained radio communication and slowed while clearing an intersection.

Body camera video released in Jessup police crash

The Infiniti eventually crossed into Anne Arundel County, left the road and struck a concrete retaining wall in the 2100 block of Montevideo Road. An eyewitness told investigators the driver appeared to lose control after crossing railroad tracks.

All three people inside the Infiniti were ejected. Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two occupants were taken to a hospital.

Parker arrived at the crash about 20 seconds later and called for emergency medical services

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