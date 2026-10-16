Body-camera video released in Jessup crash that killed 20-year-old man

JESSUP, Md. — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has released body-camera video from a deadly police-involved collision in Jessup that killed a 20-year-old Baltimore man.

The crash happened Sept. 6 in the 7100 block of Montevideo Road. Authorities say an Infiniti struck a parked Howard County Police Department vehicle and drove away. PFC Amir Parker followed the Infiniti, which crashed into a retaining wall about a mile away.

Anthony Bowers Jr. died in the crash. Two other people were hurt.

The video shows the officer getting out of his cruiser and calling for an ambulance, telling the dispatcher that multiple people had been ejected. He walks over to those injured and asks if they’re okay. At one point, he asks a man, “Why did you hit me and flee?” He can also be heard saying, “I just wanted to exchange information,” before asking how he can help.

Body camera video released in Jessup police crash

The footage was released later than expected after investigators said they needed additional time to let those involved view the video before making it public. The Attorney General’s Office typically releases body-camera footage within 20 business days of an incident.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division continues to look into the circumstances of the crash.

This is the second deadly police pursuit involving Howard County Police this year.

Howard County Police Department

In January, an officer in an unmarked car tried to pull over the driver of a Honda Accord on Route 32 near Broken Land Parkway. The driver fled, and the officer pursued. The Honda crashed into a tree, and a juvenile female was killed.

Bodycam footage showed the officer pursuing the Honda until it crashed into a tree and caught fire. Officers called for backup and EMS, and firefighters extinguished the flames before the juvenile was located.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.