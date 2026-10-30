Things to do for a smashing Halloweekend

Halloween weekend is packed with events across the Baltimore area, from a 50-year neighborhood tradition to a science center sending pumpkins flying off a rooftop.

Hampden Halloweenfest

Hampden Halloweenfest returns to The Avenue on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The event has brought people of all ages together for five decades. Costumes are encouraged — scary, funny or glam.

Honeysmith Haunt

Families looking for a scare without the jump scares can head to Honeysmith Haunt in Crownsville. The free haunted walk takes place on the garden center grounds and features animatronics instead of live actors. The haunt is open during regular business hours, with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through October. Organizers say the experience is best after dark.

Day of the Dead Festival

In Annapolis, Maryland Hall is hosting a free Día de los Muertos festival on Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. The event features live music, traditional dancing, cultural displays and altars honoring loved ones who have died, along with food, art and activities for kids and families.

Maryland Science Center Pumpkin Smash

Once Halloween is over, don't throw away that jack-o'-lantern just yet. On Sunday, the Maryland Science Center is bringing back its annual Pumpkin Smash. Staff will send pumpkins flying from the roof — four stories down to the patio below. Pumpkin collection begins at 10 a.m., with the first drop at 11 a.m.

Outdoor participation is free, and all smashed pumpkins will be composted. Pumpkins must be rollable, less than 14 inches wide and free of glitter, paint or crayon.

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