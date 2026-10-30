70-year-old woman killed, two seriously injured in Anne Arundel County crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — A 70-year-old woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Anne Arundel County Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. at Solomons Island Road and Jewell Road in Friendship.

Investigators say a Mercedes was stopped at a stop sign on eastbound Jewell Road before entering the intersection, where it was struck on the driver’s side by a Honda Accord traveling south on Solomons Island Road.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as 70-year-old Wendy Sue Fleegal Cox, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 86-year-old driver of the Honda and his 86-year-old female passenger, both from Harwood, were flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said they were in critical but stable condition.

Anne Arundel County Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

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