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Firefighter injured while battling barn fire in Baltimore County; all animals accounted for

baltimore county barn fire.jpg
Baltimore County Fire Dept.
baltimore county barn fire.jpg
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A firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor injury while fighting a barn fire in Baltimore County.

The fire happened in the 2300 block of Geist Road. All animals were accounted for, and the majority of the fire was extinguished by 4:14 a.m.

No civilian injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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