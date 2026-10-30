Firefighter injured while battling barn fire in Baltimore County; all animals accounted for

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor injury while fighting a barn fire in Baltimore County.

The fire happened in the 2300 block of Geist Road. All animals were accounted for, and the majority of the fire was extinguished by 4:14 a.m.

No civilian injuries were reported.

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