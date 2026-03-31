County announces police chief’s retirement amid heightened scrutiny following deadly shooting of autistic man

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Calls for change at the Howard County police department have followed the release of body camera footage that details the deadly interaction between police and a young man on the spectrum.

25-year-old Alex LaMorie died on March 1 after he approached officers with a knife in hand, threatening to harm himself. In newly-released body worn camera footage, PFC Joseph Riebau is heard pleading with him “please don’t make me do this” shortly before he and two other officers, identified as Officer Cody Bostic and Officer Joel Rodriguez, open fire.

Councilwoman Liz Walsh (D- District 1) says that change should go all the way to the top, with Chief Gregory Der.

“This is the second officer-involved fatality since the start of the New Year,” Walsh said. “I do not have confidence in Chief Der’s ability to continue in that role. I think it is time for different leadership, more accountability, more transparency in terms of what we’re doing to make this a safer place for all of us here.”

In January, a juvenile driver who remains unidentified, died after crashing into a wooded area after a Howard County police officer in an unmarked vehicle attempted a traffic stop.

In response to WMAR-2 News’ inquiry about Walsh’s statements, County Executive Calvin Ball revealed that Chief already had plans to retire on June 1 this year.

"A few weeks ago, Chief Der notified me about his intention to retire effective June 1st. This had not yet been announced as we are preparing and coordinating his transition. I have known Chief Der for roughly 20 years, and he has always stood out as a thoughtful, determined, and effective leader. This has remained the same during his tenure as Police Chief during the last four and a half years.

I want to thank Chief Der personally and publicly for his many years of service, and I wish him the best as he prepares to move to Florida to be near his new grandchild." Howard County Executive Calvin Ball

A follow-up question from WMAR-2 News about more clarification to when exactly the Chief updated the County went unanswered Tuesday afternoon.

While the Attorney General’s Independent Investigation Division will determine if any criminal charges were warranted, the footage released has raised many questions about process and procedures within the department.

The Autism Society of Maryland responding to the video in a statement:

“We may not have answers until the Attorney General’s investigation is complete, but the video shows that the responding police officers were not equipped with the training or non-lethal options to respond appropriately to Alex’s needs, and a call for help ended in tragedy...

While we cannot bring Alex back, we will work to ensure he did not die in vain. Government and private agencies responsible for protecting and serving the public, especially individuals with autism, must work together to ensure that this tragedy leads to meaningful change." The Autism Society of Maryland

Provided by family According to family, 25-year-old Alex LaMorie called 911 for a wellness check for himself. Investigators say responding police officers shot and killed him when he approached them with a knife in hand.

It’s a partner in the project of Patuxent Commons where LaMorie lived, an inclusive housing community in Columbia that includes both residents with and without disabilities.

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“This terrible tragedy could have occurred anywhere with anyone who was experiencing a mental health crisis. As an organization that is committed to serving individuals with autism, we believe in the Patuxent Commons model and the independence it offers to those who can thrive in such an environment. We believe Alex was in the right place, we celebrate his life, and we expect justice and change,” the statement goes on to say.

Family friend Brooke Baker sharing that LaMorie was a highly-motivated young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“He was a light, he did a lot of advocacy in the autism community,” Baker said. “He was just a beautiful spirit.”

RELATED: Family of autistic 25-year-old killed in police shooting calls his death 'senseless and callous'

Candidates for County Executive weigh in

Ball will be also be leaving his position soon due to term limits. A primary this June will determine his successor, as all four candidates including Walsh are running on a Democratic ticket.

WMAR-2 News reached out to all candidates in addition to Walsh to hear their positions on if more changes are needed.

“I would consult with the police union and get some recommendations from them, but we need to think outside the box,” late-comer to the race Bob Cockey said. “We don’t need to be shooting people.”

Cockey says if elected he would push for more of a community policing model.

“You don’t shoot a young person if you’re a part of their neighborhood,” Cockey said.

Ball announced Monday that the county had purchased 200 tasers, which did not appear to be standard issue for the department at the time of the shooting according to candidate and former state delegate Vanessa Atterbeary, among other changes.

The department has referred any questions about its issuance of tasers, or its policy regarding tasers, to the state amid its investigation whether any criminal charges are warranted.

The latest moves, are a step in the right direction, according to Atterbeary.

“It’s unfortunate… it took this incident for officers, all officers to have tasers,” she said. “Every officer should have had tasers, and there should have been funding and support by the county council to do just that.”

Current Councilmember Deb Jung (D- District 4) has also support the announced changes by the County Executive.

“It is my sincere hope that these measures will improve the police’s ability to respond to individuals experiencing mental health crises. The State investigation is still ongoing and I urge the community to be patient and wait for the report to be issued so that we will have more information about the incident and recommendations on how to move forward.” Councilmember Deb Jung (D- District 4)

Atterbeary, who led a police reform workgroup while serving in the General Assembly when it passed a package of reforms that have led to the formation of the IID that reviews all fatal police shootings, has urged the same discipline.

“We cannot rush to judgment and make a determination before knowing all the facts,” Atterbeary said.