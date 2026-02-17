Bodycam footage shows moments before crash that killed juvenile in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Newly released body camera footage shows the fatal collision that killed a juvenile in Howard County in January.

On January 17, an officer in an unmarked cruiser attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 Honda Accord on Route 32 in the area of Broken Land Parkway.

Police say the car fled from the attempted traffic stop and this is where the body camera footage begins.

In the footage, the officer is chasing the Honda until it crashed into a wooded area, where it overturned.

Soon after it overturned, it caught fire. At this point, multiple officers are attempting to put out the fire.

The juvenile drive of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene.

The involved officer was later identified as Brian Maurantonio, a four-year veteran, assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Section.