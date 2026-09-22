Rabid groundhog found as Harford County reports at least 25 rabies cases this year

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A groundhog has tested positive for rabies as Harford County reports at least 25 rabies cases this year. That's the highest number of rabies cases in the state.

The groundhog was found near the 1400 block of Bowles Terrace in Forest Hill, and the Harford County Health Department confirmed a positive rabies test on Monday.

The health department warns the groundhog may have exposed other people or pets, so if you are concerned, call them at 410-877-2300.

Last week, a rabid raccoon was discovered in Street on Jerrys Road, and earlier this month two bats were found in St. Margaret Elementary School in Bel Air.

One of the bats did test positive for rabies, but the other was not caught.

The overwhelming majority of rabid animals in the state have been raccoons, and health workers in Harford County placed 15 thousand baits earlier this month containing a vaccine in wooded areas of the county to protect those animals from contracting it.

According to Maryland Health Department rabies data, Harford County had 28 confirmed rabies cases in 2025, 23 in 2024, and just 11 in 2023.

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