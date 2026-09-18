Rabid raccoon found in Street prompts warning from Harford County health officials

A raccoon found near the 1900 block of Jerrys Road in Street has tested positive for rabies, according to the Harford County Health Department.

Other people or pets in the surrounding area may have been exposed to the animal. If you or your pets had contact with a raccoon, contact the health department at 410-877-2300.

Tips to protect yourself and your pets from rabies:



Keep pets leashed during walks and closely monitored in your backyard.

Keep cats, dogs and ferrets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.

Avoid feeding, petting or interacting with wildlife.

Contact Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you see a stray animal showing unusual behavior, including excessive affection, aggression, lethargy or disorientation.

This comes just a few weeks after a rabid bat was found at St. Margaret Elementary School in Bel Air.

The health department clarified two bats were found at the school. One in the girls bathroom tested positive rabies. A second was spotted in the gymnasium but could not be captured.

Harford County has more confirmed cases of rabid animals this year than any other jurisdiction in Maryland, with 22. And that number does not include this latest case.

The overwhelming majority of rabid animals has been raccoons, and health workers are placing 15 thousand baits containing a vaccine in wooded areas of the county to protect those animals from contracting it.

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