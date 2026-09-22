Anne Arundel County food truck owners push back against proposed restrictions in sweeping zoning bill

Food truck owners packed an Anne Arundel County Council meeting Monday night to push back against proposed zoning changes they say could hurt their businesses.

Bill 61-26 is a sweeping update to the county's zoning regulations. It was introduced July 20 and has since been amended, with the County Council holding a public hearing on the amended bill Monday.

But among the hundreds of pages of proposed changes, restrictions involving food trucks drew significant opposition from business owners.

The proposal includes restrictions on when and where food trucks can operate. According to the legislation discussed at Monday's meeting, food trucks would be limited to operating up to three days a week and between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Several food truck owners told the council those restrictions would make it difficult for them to stay in business.

"I want you to understand what Bill 61-26 looks like from the other side of this table," one speaker told council members. "It looks like putting us out of business and taking food out of my daughter's mouth."

Food truck owner Rosa Gargano also argued the restrictions could have a broader economic impact.

"When you take this away from us, you are also taking this away from the county and the state because we pay thousands of dollars in sales tax," Gargano said. She called for clearer rules so operators know what they are and are not permitted to do.

Some owners also told the council they only learned about the proposed changes over the weekend, despite Bill 61-26 first being introduced in July. County records show the bill was introduced July 20, amended September 8, and received another public hearing September 21.

County officials, however, argued the changes would provide a legal framework for food trucks to operate.

"We all want food trucks to be here," Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Janssen Evelyn said. "They are a necessary, vibrant part of our local business ecosystem that has up until now not been regulated."

The council faced 116 proposed amendments to the legislation Monday before moving on to other items on its agenda.

The bill is part of a much broader rewrite of Article 18 of the county code, covering zoning definitions, permitted uses, parking requirements, conditional and special exception uses, nonconforming uses and enforcement, among other changes.

A final vote on Bill 61-26 is expected Oct. 5.

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