Baltimore turning to Susquehanna River for water as drought pushes reservoir levels lower

Baltimore is preparing to use water from the Susquehanna River to supplement its drinking water supply as drought conditions continue to lower reservoir levels.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works expects to begin diverting water from the Susquehanna in late September or early October, depending on reservoir conditions.

The river water will be blended with water from the city's reservoirs before it is treated and sent to customers.

DPW says the change will not affect the safety of the city's drinking water. Because river water naturally carries more sediment and organic material than reservoir water, some customers could notice minor differences in taste, odor or color.

The blended water will primarily serve areas supplied by the Montebello water treatment plants, including parts of eastern Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Residents served by the Liberty system, including western Baltimore City and parts of Howard County, are not expected to receive Susquehanna water.

This isn't the first time Baltimore has tapped the Susquehanna River for its water supply, but it's been more than 20 years since the city last did so.

Voluntary water restrictions remain in effect, and DPW says mandatory restrictions could become necessary if drought conditions worsen and reservoir levels continue to decline.

Baltimore's primary water supply comes from rainfall and snowmelt collected in the Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs. While the Susquehanna provides another source during drought conditions, DPW says meaningful rainfall is still needed to restore reservoir levels.

Residents are being asked to continue conserving water by limiting lawn watering and car washing, repairing leaks, running full loads in dishwashers and washing machines and taking shorter showers.

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