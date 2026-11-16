Officials identify 89-year-old woman killed in Westminster apartment fire

WESTMINSTER, Md. — An 89-year-old woman has been identified as the victim who died after a fire broke out in her Westminster apartment Saturday evening.

Janice Hughes lived alone and kept to herself, and neighbors in her building say they rarely saw her.

An investigator with the state fire marshal's office says people called 911 when they smelled smoke. The fire alarms sounded, and neighbors could hear Hughes calling out for help from the apartment where she lived alone.

Firefighters arrived and tried to assist the badly burned victim, but help came too late to save her life.

Investigators now believe a stovetop burner came into contact with her clothing and ignited the material, which she was unable to extinguish on her own.

Thomas Engstrom, who lives in a nearby building, recalled the night emergency crews responded.

"So I was laying in bed and I saw all the sirens outside and everything and there was a firetruck and an ambulance and I think a cop car," Engstrom said. "And there were people walking up and down the street and I had no clue until the apartment sent out an email that said there was a fire and prayers to the family, but I didn't even know anybody had passed. That's the first that I'm hearing of it."

"I hope that… prayers to the family," Engstrom said. "I hope that they find some solace."