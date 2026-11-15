89-year-old woman dies in Westminster apartment fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — An 89-year-old woman was killed in an apartment fire in Westminster on Saturday evening.

The Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS responded to the fire at Willowood Apartment Homes, in the 20 block of Washington Lane, just after 6 p.m.

A neighboring resident called 911 after smelling smoke, hearing a smoke alarm sounding and hearing the occupant calling for help, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters entered the apartment and foundthe woman inside. Crews removed her and immediately began lifesaving efforts, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than one minute.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were called to investigate and determined the fire was accidental, concluding that the woman had unintentionally ignited her clothing after coming into contact with the stovetop.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the woman's official cause of death. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

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