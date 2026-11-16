Firefighter hospitalized after battling two-alarm fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after battling a two-alarm fire in West Baltimore early Monday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of North Augusta Avenue.

Baltimore City Fire officials said a second alarm was called after the flames spread, bringing additional crews to the scene.

No civilians were hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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