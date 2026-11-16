$38M transformation of Baltimore railroad museum to debut in January with new exhibits, public spaces

A $38 million transformation of Baltimore’s National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation will debut Jan. 28, bringing new exhibits, public spaces and access to millions of historic records.

The project includes a new Innovation Hall inside the restored 33,000-square-foot South Car Works, once used as a railroad repair facility.

The hall will focus on the present and future of rail transportation, with interactive exhibits exploring technology including magnetic propulsion, freight operations and rail safety.

The project will also put portions of the museum’s extensive archives on public display for the first time. The collection includes more than 30 million documents, 260,000 photographs and 200,000 artifacts spanning two centuries of American railroad history.

Among the records are B&O board minutes dating to 1827, employee records, historic photographs, artwork and presidential correspondence.

Outside, the museum is adding an amphitheater and free community garden. The museum said it has also reconfigured its entrance to face the surrounding Southwest Baltimore neighborhood, aiming to make the campus more accessible to the community.

The Jan. 28 opening will also mark the start of a national commemoration of 200 years of American railroading.

The museum sits on the historic Baltimore site where the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad laid the country’s first commercial railroad tracks. Its existing collection includes historic locomotives and rail cars, including the Tom Thumb, along with exhibits examining the Underground Railroad, the Civil War and segregation in rail travel.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $27 for adults, $17.50 for seniors and $17 for children.

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