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Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s ‘Giants’ art collection coming to Baltimore Museum of Art in 2027

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Baltimore Museum of Art
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BALTIMORE — A major art exhibition featuring works from the personal collection of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz is coming to the Baltimore Museum of Art next spring.

Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys opens April 18, 2027, bringing about 130 modern, contemporary and historic works to Baltimore.

The exhibition highlights Black artists across generations, including Amy Sherald, Derrick Adams, Gordon Parks, Lorna Simpson, Hank Willis Thomas and Mickalene Thomas.

One piece has a particularly strong Baltimore connection. Sherald’s monumental 2022 diptych Deliverance was inspired by Baltimore’s dirt bike culture.

Sherald has already proved to be a major draw for the BMA. Her American Sublime exhibition attracted 84,000 visitors, making it the museum’s most-attended exhibition sine 2000.

Other highlights include 18 photographs by Parks focused on the Black community and civil rights, Derrick Adams’ four-part Floater 74 and Mickalene Thomas’ Le déjeuner sur l’herbe: Les Trois Femmes Noires.

The exhibition comes from the personal collection of Keys and her husband, producer and artist Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean. The couple has spent more than 20 years collecting and supporting artists, particularly artists of color.

Giants debuted at the Brooklyn Museum in 2024 and has since traveled to museums across the country.

The ticketed exhibition will be on view at the Baltimore Museum of Art through Aug. 8, 2027.

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