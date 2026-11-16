At 52, first-time boxer Dan Radebaugh wins 2 fights at Atlantic City tournament in storybook debut

BALTIMORE — At 52 years old, Dan Radebaugh decided he wasn't done challenging himself. He laced up his gloves for the first time as a competitor, trained for six months, and walked away from his first-ever boxing tournament with two wins.

"It was the experience of a lifetime, you know, and it was a storybook ending," Radebaugh said.

It didn't start that way. Radebaugh first picked up fitness classes as a way to stay in shape. But when he decided he wanted to compete, he made his way to Time to Grind gym in Baltimore and linked up with Coach Mack Allison.

"As you get older, you start thinking like, I don't wanna have any regrets, right? And, uh, so that was like when I talked to my wife about it, as you can imagine, she's like, 'What? You know, this is kind of crazy,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, but I really think I wanna do it,' and she said, 'OK,'" Radebaugh said.

He was all in. For six months, he put in the work — training several times a week and sparring with fighters half his age.

"We started from the ground up," Radebaugh said. "I needed to learn how to move, how to defend. We hardly put on the gloves, you know, for those first four to six weeks because I, I, you don't even know how to step right, you know what I mean?"

Coach Mack didn't go easy on him.

"When I trained with coach and he kept telling me, 'I'm not training you like you're 52. I'm training you just like my other guys. I'm gonna train you for whatever might come at you in the ring,'" Radebaugh said.

Coach said he could see what Radebaugh was made of from the start.

"I've seen his drive and how bad he wanted it, and that helps," Coach Mack said.

All that hard work was put to the test this past August when Radebaugh traveled to Atlantic City for the Pat Johnson Masters Boxing Championships. Even after months of preparation, the nerves were still there.

"You're still nervous. It's an uncomfortable experience, something you've never done before... Coach was laughing when he was wrapping my hands. He's like, your hands were shaking like this," Radebaugh said.

But once the bell rang, every practiced step, swing, and swerve came together.

"We had two fights up there, won them both, won them both by stoppage, so we did well," Radebaugh said.

For Coach Mack, the outcome was no surprise.

"Hard work creates success, and this is what I love to do, you don't get paid a lot from it, but it's just a passion." Coach said.

For Radebaugh, the journey meant more than the wins.

"I couldn't be happier that I did it regardless of how it would have worked out. I think it was just important to give it a try," Radebaugh said.

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