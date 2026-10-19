Police: Woodlawn High School social media threat not credible

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore County Police Department has deemed a threat involving Woodlawn High School that circulated on social media to be not credible.

Over the weekend, police said they were investigating the threat and were working alongside Baltimore County Public Schools to have additional resources in place as needed.

Watch: Woodlawn parents concerned after gun found

Woodlawn parents concerned after gun found, student hospitalized two days apart

The threat comes days after a Woodlawn High School student was injured in a fight Thursday morning, and three other students were arrested, according to a letter sent to the school community by Principal Yalonda Booker.

The school resource officer responded to the fight and broke it up. One student was taken to the hospital. Booker said the fight was an isolated incident and no weapons were involved.

That fight came one day after a separate incident led to the discovery of a loaded gun in a student's possession. No one was injured in that incident, and one student was arrested.

Police have not yet said if the threat was related to either previous incident.

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