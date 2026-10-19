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Five new Baltimore school-zone speed cameras are coming

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BALTIMORE — Five new speed camera locations are coming to Baltimore school zones beginning Oct. 26, with fines ranging from $40 to as much as $425.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the new automated enforcement locations will cover multiple directions near schools across the city.

The new locations are:

  • 5700-6000 blocks of Loch Raven Boulevard — Cardinal Shehan School and Yorkwood Elementary School
  • 4600-5300 blocks of Moravia Road — Furley Elementary School
  • 2800-2900 blocks of West Baltimore Street — The SEED School of Maryland
  • 6200-6400 McClean Boulevard — Reginald F. Lewis High School
  • 2300-2500 blocks of East Northern Parkway — Baltimore Revolutionary Academy (BRAVE)

The cameras flag vehicles traveling at least 12 mph over the posted speed limit.

Baltimore's school-zone speed cameras operate year-round, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fines increase based on how far a driver is traveling above the posted speed limit:

  • 12 to 15 mph over: $40
  • 16 to 19 mph over: $70
  • 20 to 29 mph over: $120
  • 30 to 39 mph over: $230
  • 40 mph or more over: $425

No points are assessed against a driver's license for the citations.

The city says the automated enforcement program is designed to reduce driver speeds and improve safety in school zones.

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