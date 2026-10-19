Five new Baltimore school-zone speed cameras are coming

BALTIMORE — Five new speed camera locations are coming to Baltimore school zones beginning Oct. 26, with fines ranging from $40 to as much as $425.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the new automated enforcement locations will cover multiple directions near schools across the city.
The new locations are:
- 5700-6000 blocks of Loch Raven Boulevard — Cardinal Shehan School and Yorkwood Elementary School
- 4600-5300 blocks of Moravia Road — Furley Elementary School
- 2800-2900 blocks of West Baltimore Street — The SEED School of Maryland
- 6200-6400 McClean Boulevard — Reginald F. Lewis High School
- 2300-2500 blocks of East Northern Parkway — Baltimore Revolutionary Academy (BRAVE)
The cameras flag vehicles traveling at least 12 mph over the posted speed limit.
Baltimore's school-zone speed cameras operate year-round, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fines increase based on how far a driver is traveling above the posted speed limit:
- 12 to 15 mph over: $40
- 16 to 19 mph over: $70
- 20 to 29 mph over: $120
- 30 to 39 mph over: $230
- 40 mph or more over: $425
No points are assessed against a driver's license for the citations.
The city says the automated enforcement program is designed to reduce driver speeds and improve safety in school zones.
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