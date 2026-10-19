Veteran Spotlight: Matthew Erpelding

This week, we're shining our Veteran Spotlight on Air Force veteran Matthew “Matt” Erpelding. Matt is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy who served as an Air Force officer and C-130 pilot, reaching the rank of major. His commitment to service continued after he left active duty.

Now, Matt works with the Stronghold Freedom Foundation, which supports veterans who served at Karshi-Khanabad Air Base, commonly known as K2, in Uzbekistan. Thousands of service members were exposed to toxic and hazardous conditions while serving at K2.

WMAR

The foundation works to raise awareness and advocate for veterans and their families as they seek answers, medical care and recognition of service-connected conditions. Matt and other members of the Stronghold Freedom Foundation board continue to advocate for the K2 community and the veterans affected by those exposures.

His wife, Christina, nominated him for our Veteran Spotlight, describing him as someone who leads with humility, integrity and a commitment to others. She says his work is a reminder that service doesn't always end when the uniform comes off. Matt, thank you for your service and for continuing to support your fellow veterans.