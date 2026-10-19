Cold start to Monday, set to warm with afternoon sunshine

High pressure, clear skies, light winds, and very dry air have all combined to bring cold temperatures to most of the area, especially the northern and western suburbs. Frost advisories will expire at 9 a.m. Strong sunshine will mean a quick warmup and we'll manage to get into the mid 60s this afternoon.

The days of the week will all be very similar to one another, with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be somewhat breezy as a storm system off the eastern seaboard backs up closer to us. We won't get any rain from that system, just some added clouds.