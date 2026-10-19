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Baltimore County police arrest 3 teens charged in commercial burglary spree across the county

Baltimore County police say the teens hit at least six commercial locations across the county since Oct. 15.
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TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police have arrested and charged three teenagers in connection with a series of commercial burglaries across the county dating back to Oct. 15.

Police say the suspects targeted businesses at the following locations:

- 6400 block of Frederick Road

- 1400 block of Sulphur Road

- 8600 block of Pulaski Highway

- 1400 block of Merritt Blvd.

- 6900 block of Holabird Avenue

- 5600 block of Baltimore National Pike

The three suspects are 15, 16, and 17 years old. Each has been charged with second-degree burglary and destruction of property.

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