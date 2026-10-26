What should BCPS prioritize? Baltimore County seeks input on next school budget

Baltimore County Public Schools is inviting families, staff, and community members to weigh in as the district develops its Fiscal Year 2028 operating budget.

Superintendent Dr. Bill Heiser will host five Community Conversations across the county, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Cockeysville Middle School.

The meetings will give families and community members a chance to share what they want the school system to prioritize in its upcoming budget.

The first meeting will run from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cockeysville Middle School, 10401 Greenside Drive.

Four additional meetings are scheduled:



Nov. 5: Lyons Mill Elementary School in Owings Mills, 6-7 p.m.

Nov. 10: Middle River Middle School, 6-7 p.m.

Nov. 19: Woodlawn Middle School in Gwynn Oak, 6-7 p.m.

Dec. 1: Loch Raven High School, 6-7 p.m.

Spanish interpretation will be available at each meeting. Interpretation in other languages can also be requested at no cost.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.