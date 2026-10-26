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Man with knife shot and killed by armed security guard after fight at Towson restaurant, police say

Baltimore County Police
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted

TOWSON, Md. — A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by an armed security guard at a Towson restaurant following a fight, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police were called to The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant in the 8100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 25. During a fight, a man pulled out a knife and was shot by a security guard working at the restaurant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also injured and taken for treatment.

The security guard remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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