FBI offers $10K reward in East Baltimore mass shooting that paralyzed 3-year-old boy

BALTIMORE — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in an East Baltimore mass shooting that left a 3-year-old boy paralyzed.

The shooting happened Sept. 16 near North Caroline and East Fayette streets by Douglass Homes. A Baltimore police officer patrolling the area heard gunfire shortly after 9 p.m. and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, including the 3-year-old boy. Officers rushed the child to the hospital in a patrol car, where he underwent surgery.

Seven people were shot in all. Five victims were later released from the hospital, while the 3-year-old and a 16-year-old girl remained hospitalized the following day. At the time, police said the boy was in serious but stable condition.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the violence and called on anyone who knows who was responsible to help police.

“There is no way, no beef, no argument, no amount of money, no anything that can legitimize this kind of act, especially when you're talking about a 3-year-old child.”

Scott also called on relatives and others who know those responsible to turn them in.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been announced. The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case as investigators continue searching for those responsible.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.

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