Veteran Spotlight: George "Tony" Reina

George “Tony” Reina served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman and operating room technician aboard the USS Sanctuary during the Vietnam War.

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His wife, Kathryn, says Tony and his fellow crew members once worked 17 straight hours treating wounded service members before finally getting a break. While they rested, Admiral McCain stopped by to shake their hands and thank them for their work.

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Kathryn says Tony still lives with PTSD from his experiences in Vietnam, but when he and his Navy buddies get together, they tend to share stories like this one rather than dwell on the difficult cases.

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WMAR-2 News and Valor Roofing honor George “Tony” Reina for his service and sacrifice.