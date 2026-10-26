Back to the 70s Monday

Good morning. Happy Monday.

Temps are bitter cold this A.M. and frosty. We expect frost until 9 am this morning throughout parts of the state. We shake the cold for the second half of the day as the 70s move back into the forecast. We are looking at another sunny and dry stretch of weather, with little activity expected. Right now, any and all moisture holds off until the latter half of the weekend! We have a very nice forecast for Halloween this year! So far it's looking like a treat, not a trick!

Overnight

Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 49.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.