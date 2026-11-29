Drivers using the Warren Road Bridge should prepare for possible delays next week as crews conduct a routine bridge inspection.

The inspection is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Dec. 1, and continue through Thursday, Dec. 3. A temporary lane closure will be in place each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bridge will remain open to traffic during the inspection, but Baltimore County officials are warning drivers that delays are possible.

The State Highway Administration will conduct the inspection on behalf of Baltimore City. If weather forces crews to postpone the work, the rain date is Friday, Dec. 4.

The inspection comes as Baltimore City and Baltimore County have been discussing the future of the more than 100-year-old bridge. In August, WMAR-2 News reported that Baltimore City, which has owned and operated the bridge since it was built, was open to discussing transferring ownership and control to Baltimore County.

Those discussions are tied to the bridge's eventual replacement. Baltimore County previously offered to help cover the local share of a replacement project, while Baltimore City said it did not want to devote limited federal funding to a bridge that does not serve city residents.

At the time, Baltimore County officials said the bridge remained safe for traffic within its posted weight restrictions, although Baltimore County Public Schools had elected to reroute school buses away from the bridge.

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