BALTIMORE — Maryland small business owners have a holiday wish: they want you to keep your money in Maryland.

Owners of local wine shops, wineries, breweries and distilleries gathered at The Wine Source in Hampden to hold a press conference urging shoppers to buy Maryland-made products this holiday season.

Organizers say shopping local supports Maryland jobs, farms and neighbors.

"Our message to Marylanders is to keep the money in Maryland. Buy local as you were doing your holiday shopping this season, please take some time to support locally owned businesses because we are your neighbors and friends," said Jed Jenny, worker-owner of The Wine Source.

They say a local gift gives someone an experience — and helps the whole community.

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