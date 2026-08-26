Warren Road Bridge ownership on the table

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore City has owned and operated the Warren Road Bridge since it was built over 100 years ago.

Now there's a real possibility that the bridge's ownership could change hands.

Baltimore County has been communicating with the city about the bridge since the beginning of the replacement process.

Director of the county's Department of Public Works and Transportation Lauren Buckler told WMAR-2 News that they'd offered to chip in for the funding.

“This bridge is eligible for 80% federal funding through the state. So there’s a 20% local match. What we’ve said is we’ll split the 20% local match, which would be 10% of the overall project.”

That partnership experienced a shift recently after the city said it wouldn't use limited federal funding for a new bridge that doesn't serve city residents and offered to discuss ownership and control of the bridge with the county.

While Buckler said that could help in the process of replacing the bridge, changing ownership is more complicated than just signing a piece of paper.

“There’s a golf course that’s owned by the city. There’s a Baltimore County police shooting range, but the site is owned by the city. There is a fishing center where you can rent boats…so we want to talk about those bigger picture activities that happen in that area and how they get managed going forward if we move forward with ownership and operation.”

She maintains that the bridge is still safe.

At the same time, Baltimore County Public Schools have directed buses to not drive across the bridge and take alternative routes.

A BCPS spokesperson didn't tell WMAR-2 News why that decision was made.

A spokesperson for County Executive Kathy Klausmeier's office sent us a statement saying,

“County Executive Klausmeier was not consulted prior to BCPS’s decision to reroute school buses from the Warren Road Bridge. BCPS independently makes operational decisions about school transportation.

The Warren Road Bridge has been inspected by Baltimore City and remains safe for traffic within its posted weight restrictions. The bridge remains open to vehicular traffic.

Baltimore County and Baltimore City continue to discuss the long-term replacement of the aging bridge, and the county remains committed to working collaboratively toward a responsible solution.”

The city said it will start working to close the bridge.

Delegate Michele Guyton sent WMAR-2 News a statement in response saying,

"The Baltimore City law very clearly states that Baltimore City is responsible for maintaining the bridge. The law also very clearly says that no bridge can be closed or altered until another one has been constructed and open to the public without the county's agreement. I understand there is pushback from the mayor, saying that the bridge is not their responsibility because it isn’t within the city, but it is a part of the city watershed, and it is the city's responsibility to maintain it. There is also a resolution process spelled out in great detail for situations such as the one we are facing now. I encourage all parties to adhere to the law."

The bridge is currently open.

Buckler said negotiations with the city will continue.