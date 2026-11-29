BALTIMORE — A 69-year-old woman died after she was struck by an MTA bus Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.

Baltimore Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Reisterstown Road around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Investigators said the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by the bus. The bus driver remained at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police have not released her name.

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