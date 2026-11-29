Maryland is extending the commercial blue crab season by four days after the recent nor’easter disrupted watermen during the final days of the season.

Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Saturday that the season will now run through Friday, Dec. 4. It had been scheduled to end Nov. 30.

State officials said the extension is intended to give watermen additional time to retrieve crab pots and other gear affected or displaced by the storm.

“We hope this extension will provide the extra time needed to complete the season safely,” DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz said.

All other regulations governing the commercial harvest of blue crabs remain in effect. The extension officially ends at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Maryland’s blue crab industry generates more than $40 million in dockside value each year, according to the state.

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