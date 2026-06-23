Towson University student's alleged killer was previously convicted of attempted murder in Baltimore City

TOWSON, Md. — Charging documents reveal road rage is what led to the June 5 murder of Towson University student Nasir Majied.

Baltimore County Police said they reviewed surveillance footage showing Majied driving his Kia sedan along York Road that morning approaching York Road.

That's when a Nissan Altima with a Virginia tag was seen running a red light, and cutting off Majied.

Over the next couple of blocks both drivers went back and forth cutting each other off, until gunshots were fired from the Nissan at Majied.

Officers later found Majied dead in his car by the Towson Circle.

RELATED: Police ID Towson University student's alleged killer on the run

The Nissan tag came back to Reginald T. Gray, of Virginia.

After weeks on the run, police arrested him on June 22.

Turns out, Gray was convicted in 2019 of attempted murder in Baltimore City.

Court records show judge Sylvester B Cox sentenced Gray to a combined 12 years behind bars, five of them for using a handgun to commit a felony crime.

It's unclear why Gray was released early from prison.

He's currently in Baltimore County custody without bail.