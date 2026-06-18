Police ID Towson University student's alleged killer on the run

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police have identified the alleged gunman accused of killing Towson University student, Nasir Majied, earlier this month.

Reginald T. Gray Jr., 33, is wanted for Majied's murder which occurred around the Towson Circle on June 5.

While no official motive's been revealed, investigators previously said they couldn't rule out a case of road rage. It's also unclear if the two men were known to each other prior to the shooting.

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Gray was last seen driving a silver 2007 Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a Virginia tag — SXM-4392.

He is considered armed and dangerous, so anyone knowing Gray's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or 410-887-3700.

A cash reward could be available if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.