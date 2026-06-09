BALTIMORE COUNTY — Friends and fellow Towson University students gathered at Newman Center Catholic Church to mourn Nasir Majied, a student killed in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Majied was shot multiple times while driving at the Towson circle. Police say the suspect was also driving when they opened fire.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the shooting but are not ruling out road rage. There is no suspect information at this time.

Memorial service held for slain student ahead of Towson crime walk Memorial service held for Towson student that was shot and killed

The community came together at the church to pray for Majied and his family. Those in attendance spoke about the importance of turning to faith when someone is taken so suddenly.

George King, a fellow Towson University student, said the shooting does not make him afraid, but he would like to see increased security in the surrounding areas of Towson. King said it was important for him to show up for someone he did not have the chance to know.

"He's an innocent guy, innocent life taken away too early in life. We pray for him, we pray for his family. It's pretty much saying, we're there for his family, we're there for him in spirit saying, 'hey you're going to heaven and we'll be there with you someday,'" King said.

Antonio Herbert, Majied's friend, made sure he came.

"I just think of all of the memories when we were together and I just think about how there were opportunities where I could've kept talking with him and continued our friendship after we left schools but I didn't. I just let life get to me, so I'm just in unbelief that this can happen a such a young age," Herbert said.

Herbert and Majied met at Morgan State before Majied transferred to Towson.

The last time they spoke last year, is still etched in his memory.

“I texted him like listen, Christ came to die for our sins and if you believe in him we have eternal life. And I preached the gospel to him and he told me that he’d been reading the New Testament lately. He told me that God will never forsake him, I have these text messages in my phone as we speak. I was reading them the other day and it literally brought tears to my eyes.”

At the same time, county officials held a public safety walk in downtown Towson.

Councilman Julian Jones, County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger, Police Chief Robert McCullough, and more spoke with a few businesses owners, ensuring them of the continued promise of police to keep them safe.

Nancy Hafford, Executive Director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce said that business owners are committed to working with police with every resource they have to catch the person who shot and killed Majied.

County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger told us that he has every confidence that the police will catch the suspect and after they do, he will seek the maximum sentence they can get.

He also wanted to reassure residents of the safety of Towson and Baltimore County as a whole.

He said that last year, the county had a record low number of homicides at 28.

Chief McCullough told WMAR-2 News that residents can expect to see a continued police presence in downtown Towson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Department.

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