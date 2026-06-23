Suspect arrested in connection with Towson Circle shooting death of Nasir Majied

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Nasir Majied, according to Baltimore County Police.

Baltimore County detectives have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the June 5, 2026 homicide of 22-year-old Nasir Majied. The active search related to this investigation has concluded. pic.twitter.com/tTM3hXN3QZ — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 23, 2026

Police say additional information will be released following the suspect's appearance before a court commissioner.

On Friday, June 5th, Majied was shot multiple times while driving at the Towson Circle.

Authorities say the suspect was driving when they started shooting.

Last week, police issued a warrant for the arrest of 33-year-old Reginald T. Gray Jr. in connection with Majied's murder.

Baltimore County Police said that Gray was last seen driving a silver 2007 Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a Virginia tag—SXM-4392.

Officials would go on to say the official motive for the shooting was unconfirmed, but road rage was not out of the realm of possibility.

Furthermore, it was unclear if Majied and Gray knew each other before the shooting.