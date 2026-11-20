BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Today will be sunny and unseasonably warm with high temperatures near 70°! A coastal low pressure system could bring rain and gusty winds to the I-95 corridor Sunday and Monday. Right now, the heaviest rainfall will be concentrated along the Delmarva Peninsula, with lighter amounts farther west of the Chesapeake Bay. The exact track of the storm will determine who sees the most rain. Cooler air ushers into the region behind the storm system next week, dropping temperatures to below normal levels! Morning temperatures could dip to around freezing, with afternoon highs struggling to climb out of the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thanksgiving Day!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. Light northwest wind.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Rain. High near 63.

Sunday Night Rain. Low around 52.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thanksgiving Day A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.