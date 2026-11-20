TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police in Towson are investigating after multiple people were found 'unconscious and in distress' in Franklin, four of which are now in critical condition.

According to BCPD, officers responded to the 5700 block of Dear Park Road around 6 p.m. Thursday, where they located the multiple individuals.

Four male victims were transported to local hospitals.

The incident now remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 410-887-4636.

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