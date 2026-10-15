Plans for St. Pius X School property revealed years after closure

TOWSON, Md. — After sitting empty for years, the St. Pius X School property will be transformed into a public park, according to information from the Towson Recreation Council.

TRC said Baltimore County plans to acquire the property and intends to transforn it into a public park featuring athletic fields, green space and additional recreational opportunities for residents.

"For years, Towson Recreation Council has faced the challenge of meeting the growing demand for recreational programs with limited access to available facilities," TRC President Stephen Giordani wrote. "Our programs continue to thrive thanks to the dedication of our volunteers, coaches, and families, but the need for additional field space and recreational facilities has never been greater. The county's vision for St. Pius X represents a tremendous opportunity to address these challenges and provide lasting benefits for our community."

An exact timeline for the project was not announced.

"This is an exciting step forward for Towson, and we look forward to sharing additional updates as plans progress," Giordani said.

The St. Pius X School property has sat empty since June 2021. The parish closed in 2024.

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