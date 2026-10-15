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Two men dead, two teens among injured in Southeast Baltimore quintuple shooting

WMAR-2 News Top Stories, October 15, 2026
WMAR-2 News Top Stories, October 15, 2026
Baltimore police
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BALTIMORE — Two men were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Southeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Lombard Street just after midnight, where they found a 37-year-old man and another unidentified man dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man and two boys, ages 14 and 15, were taken to a local hospital. Police said the 15-year-old remains in critical condition.

Homicide detectives want anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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