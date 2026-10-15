WMAR-2 News, Weis Markets mark 10th year of ‘Fill the House’ for domestic violence survivors

TOWSON, Md. — For the 10th year, WMAR-2 News teamed up with Weis Markets and House of Ruth Maryland to help collect essential items for survivors of domestic violence.

The annual Fill the House donation drive in Towson brought in necessities that women and children may need as they begin rebuilding their lives, including underwear, bath towels, bedding and hygiene supplies.

Community members stopped by throughout the day to contribute.

For one woman, it was her first time donating to Fill the House. She said deciding to participate was easy after thinking about what survivors may leave behind when escaping an unsafe situation.

“I came to donate because I understood that this was an opportunity to help people who had been given a chance to start again,” she said. “To help women who ran out the house, and maybe all they could grab was their children on the way, and I wanted to help.”

At the end of the drive, WMAR-2 News and the Scripps Howard Fund also presented House of Ruth Maryland with a check to support its work with survivors.

WMAR-2 News, Scripps Howard Fund present check to House of Ruth Maryland

Representatives from House of Ruth Maryland thanked the community and the organizations that helped make the 10th annual event possible.

Organizers are already looking ahead to next year, when House of Ruth Maryland will mark its 50th year supporting survivors of domestic violence.

