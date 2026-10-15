Baltimore officers convicted after man was pepper-sprayed, officer lied about pursuit

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore police officers have been found guilty of charges stemming from the pursuit and arrest of a man in 2025.

Officer Mordechai Mandelbaum was found guilty of false statement, false report and two counts of misconduct in office, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officer Menachem Rosenbloom was found guilty of second-degree assault and one count of misconduct in office.

The case stems from a June 26, 2025, incident in the 700 block of East Chase Street.

Prosecutors said the officers were responding to a call when they noticed a man had left his apartment with his two young children unattended. The officers pursued the man as he ran in and around I-83.

During the pursuit, Mandelbaum got out of the officers’ vehicle and began chasing the man. Prosecutors said Mandelbaum lost his balance and fell on the sidewalk, but later told Rosenbloom that the man had tripped and kicked him.

The officers eventually found the man again. According to prosecutors, he stopped running, stood behind residential buildings and raised both hands to surrender.

Despite that, prosecutors said Rosenbloom sprayed the man in the face with pepper spray. After the man got on the ground, Rosenbloom sprayed him three more times.

After the arrest, Mandelbaum repeatedly told other officers and a medic that the man had assaulted him, according to prosecutors.

Rosenbloom also later wrote in a use-of-force statement that the man had attempted to climb over a 20-foot wall. Prosecutors said that did not happen.

The officers were among four Baltimore police officers indicted on assault and misconduct charges earlier this year.

Mandelbaum and Rosenbloom are scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16.

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