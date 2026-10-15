Howard County Police investigate string of overnight burglaries; cash, alcohol stolen from multiple businesses

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries that happened overnight Sunday into Monday at various businesses.

Police believe the burglaries are related. Each business was entered overnight by a suspect or suspects who broke a glass door or window.

The following businesses were burglarized:

Pizza Boli’s, 7000 block of Oakland Mills Road in Columbia. Cash and drinks were taken.

108 Wine & Spirits, 12400 block of Clarksville Pike in Clarksville. Lottery tickets were taken.

Village Liquors, 12200 block of Clarksville Pike in Clarksville. Cash, a safe and alcohol were taken.

America’s Best Wings, 7200 block of Montgomery Road in Elkridge. Cash was taken.

Howard Wine & Spirits, 7700 block of Hearthside Way in Elkridge. Alcohol was taken.

Olde Tyme Liquors, 13500 block of Triadelphia Road in Ellicott City. Cash, cigarettes and alcohol were taken.

High’s, 11800 block of Lime Kiln Road in Fulton. Cash and tobacco products were taken.

McDonald’s, 8100 block of Westside Boulevard in Fulton. A cash register was taken.

Highland Wine & Spirits, 13300 block of Clarksville Pike in Highland. Alcohol was taken.

WMAR

2News was in the area of Olde Tyme Liquors on Thursday and could see damage from the burglaries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.