'Shocking': String of Baltimore County burglaries leads to arrest after ATM theft

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the Baltimore County area since May 25.

String of Baltimore County burglaries leads to arrest after ATM theft String of Baltimore County burglaries leads to arrest after ATM theft

On May 27, just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Loch Raven Blvd, a Quick Mart, for reports of a burglary in progress.

Police say they found the suspect, who had allegedly stolen an ATM before fleeing the scene in a U-Haul. It was all caught on camera at Rijen Automotive Services next door.

Taylor Epps Quick Mart on Loch Raven Boulevard after burglary

"Shocking. Firstly, small businesses are already suffering; this is bad for community, bad for business," Bikas Gautam said, Owner of Rijen Automotive Services.

A brief pursuit was initiated before being discontinued.

A short time later, the Harford County Sheriff's Office found the U-Haul in their jurisdiction and the suspect was taken into custody.

Regulars at the store stopped by on Wednesday only to find glass out front and no one inside.

"It's terrible that this thing has happened; this store is one of the best stores around. They're good to the community," said Mark D., who stopped by after he got off of work. "I come to play my numbers every day, and typically I hit every day, so I'm kinda irritated about that, but this is my store, I love it, I don't like to go anywhere else, man, and I'm pretty sure everyone else is kind of heartbroken about it."

Saturday morning, police responded to a similar incident in the same area.

RELATED: Police investigating armed robbery that injured store employee

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an injury to his abdomen.

Police say during the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, grazing the victim in the upper body.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 8500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

"Police gotta do their job, and I know there's a lot on their hands and on their plate, but hopefully we can get it secured, because at this point it seems like the neighbors might start helping at vigilantes around here, this is crazy, man," Mark said.

It's unclear if the two incidents are related at this time.

Customers tell WMAR-2 News the owner of the store is a man named Mr. Bobby.

"I'm ready to come holler at him, give him a hug or something, I was definitely coming here to see him and show my love to him," said Monieo, a regular. "Bobby family for real. He's really for the community, he'll give you whatever...he's definitely a good person."

His crew was there, starting to rebuild. They say the plan is to have everything fixed in a few days.

Charges for the suspect are pending as the investigation continues.