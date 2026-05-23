Police investigating armed robbery that injured store employee

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 8500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an injury to his abdomen.

Police say during the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, grazing the victim in the upper body.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 410-887-4636.