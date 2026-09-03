Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Baltimore County officer shoots woman in Middle River, police say

Baltimore County Police
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer shot a woman on Thursday morning in Middle River, according to a news release from the department.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Carroll Island Road in Middle River after receiving a call in reference to an armed suspect wanted in an assault.

Police said responding officers located the suspect, a woman who was in her vehicle, and began to engage with her.

The woman relinquished a knife to officers, before police say she pulled out a gun, and one officer shot her.

Police said that officers rendered aid to the woman after securing the scene. She was taken to an area hospital with a potential life-threatening gunshot wound.

A gun was recovered from inside the woman's vehicle.

The officer who shot the woman has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

"The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident," police said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR