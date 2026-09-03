Baltimore County officer shoots woman in Middle River, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer shot a woman on Thursday morning in Middle River, according to a news release from the department.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Carroll Island Road in Middle River after receiving a call in reference to an armed suspect wanted in an assault.

Police said responding officers located the suspect, a woman who was in her vehicle, and began to engage with her.

The woman relinquished a knife to officers, before police say she pulled out a gun, and one officer shot her.

Police said that officers rendered aid to the woman after securing the scene. She was taken to an area hospital with a potential life-threatening gunshot wound.

A gun was recovered from inside the woman's vehicle.

The officer who shot the woman has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

"The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident," police said.

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