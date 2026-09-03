Kitten in Baltimore County tests positive for rabies, exposes at least one person to disease

JACKSONVILLE, Md. — A kitten found in the 3300 block of Paper Mill Road in Jacksonville tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

The animal was a 4-month-old orange domestic medium-haired male, and Baltimore County Animal Services has identified at least one human exposure.

Immediate medical evaluation is recommended for anyone who may have been exposed to the kitten.

Contact the Baltimore County Department of Healthif direct exposure occurred involving bites, scratches, or licks.

During normal business hours, you can reach the Department at 410‑887‑5963. After 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday and on weekends, direct calls to 410‑832‑7182.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with feeding or handling stray or unknown animals.

Rabies prevention tips: Avoid contact with wildlife, stray or feral animals, especially those that appear sick. Don't leave pet food or water outside overnight, and make sure pets stay up to date on rabies vaccinations.

BCAS says all cats in its Trap, Neuter, Return program must be vaccinated against rabies, sterilized, microchipped and ear-tipped. The agency also offers free rabies boosters for TNR cats and plans to host a low-cost rabies clinic in October.

BCAS and the Baltimore County Health Department continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to follow rabies prevention guidelines.

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