Howard County man charged with manslaughter after punch leads to other man's death, police say

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A man is charged with manslaughter after hitting a man who later died, according to the Howard County Police Department.

A news release from police says Jaylin James McConnaughey, 32, of Gambrills, was charged with assault after hitting Tevin Jarrett Sesker, 33, of Lanham, during a verbal altercation.

Police said the two men knew each other and were verbally fighting in the 8800 block of Greenwood Place on Aug. 28 when McConnaughey hit Sesker, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Sesker was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sept. 1.

McConnaughey posted a $10,000 bond when he was initially arrested for assault. After Sesker's death, manslaughter was added to his charges and he was taken back into custody on Wednesday in Ellicott City.

McConnaughey is being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond.

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