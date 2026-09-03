WTMD's Final First Thursday of the season features an all-Baltimore all-star lineup

BALTIMORE — It's a sign that summer is coming to a close. WTMD is closing out the First Thursday Festival season with one more big show. And the final concert features an all-Baltimore lineup.

Headlining is J. Roddy Walston. Fans of Baltimore's early-2000s music scene are familiar with his indie, southern rock sound. WTMD says in a release he's bringing a new sound to tonight's show.

Pressing Strings, a trio from Annapolis, is also taking the stage tonight, with their blend of blues, rock and folk music.

MR VCR is making its First Thursday festival debut with their genre-bending rock sound.

The Marching Ravens will also return to Canton Waterfront tonight ahead of the football season.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with music from 6 p.m - 10 p.m. and you don't have to pay to get in.

WMAR-2 News is proud to be a weather sponsor for this event for the third season!